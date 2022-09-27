Update V0.25-5 (Super Whack Auto Play!!!)

New Features:
- New Whack Auto Play! This will allow you to simulate a game of Whack (the number of Auto Plays is based on an Upgrade purchased in the Whack shop and reset daily).
- Your best Whack score is now saved per Ascension, and won't go below this threshold before you reach this multiplier again (allowing you to whack with your best actual multiplier).
Updated:
- Residue Shop Page 1 ‘Reincarnation exp’ upgrade based on total residue now more clearly specifies that it's based on total residue created this Ascension.
- Residue Shop Page 1 ‘Extra Potatoes’ upgrade will remain between Ascension (and is also given retroactively to anyone who already ascended).
- Residue Shop upgrades that do not reset on Ascension now display a small Rocket icon.
- Talents - Big & Giant Nodes now show the Talent Point cost before reaching them.
- Whack Bonus will not give the ‘5 Souls’ bonus if the daily soul limit (500) is reached (although if all other buffs are activated it will again award 5 souls).
- Ascension Upgrade Refund setting is now by default "On" and can be turned "Off" (this setting is remembered for all ascensions and must be manually changed).
Fixed:
- Talents unlocked after 3000+ Talent Points were showing negative Talent Point requirements.
- Inventory bag not always registering the scroll / clicking together.
- Ascension Perk for ‘Faster Milking’.
Changed files in this update