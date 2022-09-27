Update 1.1 - Bug fix/Tweaking/Changes



Hello everyone,

After 2 years, we push an update on Beach Love Shop to address some issues and balance problems some of you encounter while playing the game!

We are still around working on the gamebook series but never abandoned our old games. If we can we will continue to do the support and answer to your request so don't hesitate to poke us :)

Update 1.1

Shell : The little shells popping on the beach were having multiple issues which could make the 250 objectives a little bit grindy especially with the random pop. To fix all of this we made multiple changes:

RANDOM: The random is now only on the middle top part of the screen, above the long chair and under the bar, in an area with less elements that could overlap. On the width, we also reduce it to avoid the border of the screen (based on your screen resolution so it should fix the issue of people playing in window mode).

CLICK: The shells are now clickable even behind ALL THE other elements (including the pink jetski).

FX: Added a shinny FX to make it more noticeable even behind other elements. Don't hesitate to click if you see some sparkles! (also added on the sea star)

GOAL: Most important changes, I reduce the first objective of the second girl from 250 to 100 shells to collect! It should automatically validated it if you are above 100 when you start the game next time.

Girls names in the 18+ DLC and the normal game are now the same. I hope it will avoid confusion.

The NSFW18 Games logo on the main menu now link to their Twitter instead of my website (oups!).

Update 1.1 is available for Windows, MAC and Linux.

Don't forget to check the DLC if you didn't:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1363370/Beach_Love_Shop__Adult_skins_for_locals/