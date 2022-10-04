Patch 1.02 is live!

Hi Judgment players! Today we’re rolling out patch 1.02!
As always, thank you for reporting your issues. Here’s a list of fixes in this update:
- Support added for Intel XeSS.
- Addition of FSR2.1 Native quality.
*Native works only when it has the same drawing resolution, adopting only the FSR2.1 Anti-aliasing effect .
- Fixed an issue where a black screen would display when playing Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown.
- Fixed an issue with VSync set to ON that caused instability with higher frame rates.
- Improved boot-up stability.
- Patch version description on title screen and smart phone menu have been updated to reflect the correct version.
- Miscellaneous additional fixes.
Please continue to post any issues you encounter here for us to investigate and have fun!
Changed files in this update