Judgment update for 4 October 2022

Patch 1.02 is live!

Patch 1.02 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Judgment players! Today we’re rolling out patch 1.02!

As always, thank you for reporting your issues. Here’s a list of fixes in this update:

  • Support added for Intel XeSS.
  • Addition of FSR2.1 Native quality.
    *Native works only when it has the same drawing resolution, adopting only the FSR2.1 Anti-aliasing effect .
  • Fixed an issue where a black screen would display when playing Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown.
  • Fixed an issue with VSync set to ON that caused instability with higher frame rates.
  • Improved boot-up stability.
  • Patch version description on title screen and smart phone menu have been updated to reflect the correct version.
  • Miscellaneous additional fixes.

Please continue to post any issues you encounter here for us to investigate and have fun!

