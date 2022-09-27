- New decorative building: Outhouse - bring some sanitation to your village
- Fixed: Vegetation System graphics bugs (in Kroburg, Refugee Camp)
- Fixed: Code bug in construction assignment
- Fixed: Path finding around several buildings
- Added a bit more defensive code to prevent exceptions
- Added proper colliders (mostly for goblin projectiles) to all buildings
Black Forest update for 27 September 2022
Sanitation and even more Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
