Black Forest update for 27 September 2022

Sanitation and even more Bugfixes

27 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New decorative building: Outhouse - bring some sanitation to your village
  • Fixed: Vegetation System graphics bugs (in Kroburg, Refugee Camp)
  • Fixed: Code bug in construction assignment
  • Fixed: Path finding around several buildings
  • Added a bit more defensive code to prevent exceptions
  • Added proper colliders (mostly for goblin projectiles) to all buildings

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
