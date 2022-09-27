 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 27 September 2022

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.27 Update Announcement

Build 9597908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. The martial arts list will no longer slide to the top when you press Shift+in the martial arts hall
  2. Now when escorting automatically in the later stage, you will not be unable to continue to obtain because the strange smell task has reached the upper limit
  3. [Jianghu News - Battle Task] Now after quitting the battle, the task list will not automatically slide to the top
  4. Increased the number and probability of rare/unique collections in the peddler's place
  5. Now, before the end of each month, all escort completion buttons will be automatically settled and cleared for players
  6. Now the interface of random events encountered during escort can also be closed by right clicking
  7. Increased experience rewards for completing escort orders in Kaifeng Escort Agency

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug in the [Auditorium/Martial Arts Practice Hall] of the exterminated forces in Province 5
  2. Fixed the bug that the faction name was not correctly passed into the confirmation box of disconnection in the [Auditorium]
  3. Fixed the bug that in a few cases the escort cart's HP data could not be obtained, leading to the loss of escort
  4. Fixed the bug that the new role description does not correspond to the icon
  5. Fixed a bug that failed to successfully settle the escort reward when returning to the home page

