[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.27 Update Announcement

System optimization:
- The martial arts list will no longer slide to the top when you press Shift+in the martial arts hall
- Now when escorting automatically in the later stage, you will not be unable to continue to obtain because the strange smell task has reached the upper limit
- [Jianghu News - Battle Task] Now after quitting the battle, the task list will not automatically slide to the top
- Increased the number and probability of rare/unique collections in the peddler's place
- Now, before the end of each month, all escort completion buttons will be automatically settled and cleared for players
- Now the interface of random events encountered during escort can also be closed by right clicking
- Increased experience rewards for completing escort orders in Kaifeng Escort Agency
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug in the [Auditorium/Martial Arts Practice Hall] of the exterminated forces in Province 5
- Fixed the bug that the faction name was not correctly passed into the confirmation box of disconnection in the [Auditorium]
- Fixed the bug that in a few cases the escort cart's HP data could not be obtained, leading to the loss of escort
- Fixed the bug that the new role description does not correspond to the icon
- Fixed a bug that failed to successfully settle the escort reward when returning to the home page
