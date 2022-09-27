RC 3 Release - Need Testing!

Hi everyone! This update features a major overhaul to the way the app handles user settings in just about every corner of the app. So feature wise it's a bit slim but it took a lot of work and testing.

It seems pretty good from testing but I will need your help identifying any bugs that could have been introduced as a part of the new settings rework!

Please discuss with us on the Discord Server:

https://discord.gg/TfhjzNw

Fixes:

-Reworked settings to prevent malformed user settings that can cause issues in rare cases.

This is a fundamental change and had introduced a lot of bugs that I have been fixing as I find them, so I need your help identifying any bugs that could be related to this system. I will be releasing hot fixes at an accelerated rate to get the program stable and ready for release.

Fixed mod settings not updating user settings properly

Images downloaded from steamgriddb.com by the images window should now cache locally.

Localization updates with 100% of the app translated in all available languages

I will be adding some sorting features while working with everyone on squashing any bugs very actively, so please join the discord and help get Decent Icons to a clean release!

Thanks everyone for your patience and I hope this update provides more stability for users.