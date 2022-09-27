 Skip to content

Decent Icons 2 update for 27 September 2022

RC 3 Release - Need Testing!

27 September 2022

Hi everyone! This update features a major overhaul to the way the app handles user settings in just about every corner of the app. So feature wise it's a bit slim but it took a lot of work and testing.

It seems pretty good from testing but I will need your help identifying any bugs that could have been introduced as a part of the new settings rework!

Please discuss with us on the Discord Server:
https://discord.gg/TfhjzNw

Fixes:
-Reworked settings to prevent malformed user settings that can cause issues in rare cases.
This is a fundamental change and had introduced a lot of bugs that I have been fixing as I find them, so I need your help identifying any bugs that could be related to this system. I will be releasing hot fixes at an accelerated rate to get the program stable and ready for release.

  • Fixed mod settings not updating user settings properly
  • Images downloaded from steamgriddb.com by the images window should now cache locally.
  • Localization updates with 100% of the app translated in all available languages

I will be adding some sorting features while working with everyone on squashing any bugs very actively, so please join the discord and help get Decent Icons to a clean release!

Thanks everyone for your patience and I hope this update provides more stability for users.

