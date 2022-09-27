■Update
-For the Steam Version Integration with the Windows portal version server has been implemented.
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Chinese-Style Outfit Packs Added!
-Add time-limited achievements!
Please see [9/26 Update Contents] for the detail.
Onigiri update for 27 September 2022
220927 patch note
