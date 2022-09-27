 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Onigiri update for 27 September 2022

220927 patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 9597496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Update
-For the Steam Version Integration with the Windows portal version server has been implemented.
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Chinese-Style Outfit Packs Added!
-Add time-limited achievements!
Please see [9/26 Update Contents] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link