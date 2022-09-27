 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pineapple Island update for 27 September 2022

v1.76 update, an extra sub game: "ZionMatches"

Share · View all patches · Build 9597262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We updated game engine and added an extra small puzzle game (" Main Menu " → " About Us " → " H " → " Zion Matches " )

Changed files in this update

Pineapple Island Content Depot 1577591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link