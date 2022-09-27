 Skip to content

Boxel Golf update for 27 September 2022

v1.2 - Purple Moon Update

Build 9597131

  • Added new Purple Moon course
  • Added UFO
  • Added Atomic Resizer
  • Added new space soundtrack
  • Added Fire hat
  • Added Cheese hat
  • Added Mouse hat
  • Added level menu height option
  • Added 'E' shortcut to exit course
  • Added pumpkin model
  • Added vent wall
  • Updated multiplayer options
  • Updated UI

