- Added new Purple Moon course
- Added UFO
- Added Atomic Resizer
- Added new space soundtrack
- Added Fire hat
- Added Cheese hat
- Added Mouse hat
- Added level menu height option
- Added 'E' shortcut to exit course
- Added pumpkin model
- Added vent wall
- Updated multiplayer options
- Updated UI
Boxel Golf update for 27 September 2022
v1.2 - Purple Moon Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update