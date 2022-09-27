 Skip to content

Chronicles of Galdurvale update for 27 September 2022

Patch v2.7.2 - Debugging and minor changes

Solved Bugs:

  • Dragon can not be summoned in Blacksmith Hut
  • Azerdore's main entrance can not be used to leave
  • Energy Drink II's recipe created incorrect item
  • Fungus Genie's attack damage is incorrect
  • Max HP value is not saved
  • Teleport Target Runes do not auto-activate after the Teleport Sword skill is acquired

Changes:

  • In dragon flying mode, location name won't be shown as a banner notification
  • In dragon flying mode, the minimap is now zoomed out to show a large area
  • Walking Mushroom's damage and HP have been reduced
  • Fungus Genie's fighting area is now blocked off
  • A new cutscene is added to explain the teleport sword skill

