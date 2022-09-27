Patch v2.7.2 - Debugging and minor changes

Patch v2.7.2
Solved Bugs:
- Dragon can not be summoned in Blacksmith Hut
- Azerdore's main entrance can not be used to leave
- Energy Drink II's recipe created incorrect item
- Fungus Genie's attack damage is incorrect
- Max HP value is not saved
- Teleport Target Runes do not auto-activate after the Teleport Sword skill is acquired
Changes:
- In dragon flying mode, location name won't be shown as a banner notification
- In dragon flying mode, the minimap is now zoomed out to show a large area
- Walking Mushroom's damage and HP have been reduced
- Fungus Genie's fighting area is now blocked off
- A new cutscene is added to explain the teleport sword skill
Changed files in this update