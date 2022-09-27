 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 27 September 2022

Beta update 2022.09.26

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Tracked" missions are now called "Favorites".
  • Objects on the map that are associated with a mission that isn't favorited will now have a hollow gray star icon.
  • The nearest 5 missions will now be shown on the HUD in nearest-first order. This can be disabled in the settings. (If any missions are favorites, those will be prioritized and shown first.)
  • The distance is now displayed next to each mission on the HUD.
  • Missions will no longer be automatically favorited when accepted. (This is no longer an option.)
  • When selecting a ship for multiplayer or a new Career mode game, the available budget will now be displayed in the ship selection dialog.
  • A few new ships and defense platforms, plus a handful of updates to existing ships.
  • Music updates.
  • Asteroids and megaroids can now have paint decals.
  • Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer if an observer changes the game speed or pauses the game.
  • Bugfix: Crash in some situations when creating a custom formation.
  • Bugfix: Pressing the Esc key wasn't closing the crew and resource transfer windows as was intended.

