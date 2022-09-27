- "Tracked" missions are now called "Favorites".
- Objects on the map that are associated with a mission that isn't favorited will now have a hollow gray star icon.
- The nearest 5 missions will now be shown on the HUD in nearest-first order. This can be disabled in the settings. (If any missions are favorites, those will be prioritized and shown first.)
- The distance is now displayed next to each mission on the HUD.
- Missions will no longer be automatically favorited when accepted. (This is no longer an option.)
- When selecting a ship for multiplayer or a new Career mode game, the available budget will now be displayed in the ship selection dialog.
- A few new ships and defense platforms, plus a handful of updates to existing ships.
- Music updates.
- Asteroids and megaroids can now have paint decals.
- Bugfix: Crash in multiplayer if an observer changes the game speed or pauses the game.
- Bugfix: Crash in some situations when creating a custom formation.
- Bugfix: Pressing the Esc key wasn't closing the crew and resource transfer windows as was intended.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 27 September 2022
Beta update 2022.09.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update