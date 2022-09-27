v1.04 is live and we have some cool changes and updates!
IMPROVEMENTS
- Rewrote keyboard input, should be MUCH easier to play using multiple keys (e.g., alternating between Z and X).
- Added duration and tempo to the track select screen.
- Added ability to sort the tracks in the track select screen.
- There are now separate x64 and x86 builds, which should help modders for some reason.
- Made scoring for short doots even more forgiving.
- When buying sacks, you can just click the left arrow to max out your sacks.
- Some events in card scene changed from "mouse up" to "mouse down."
- Leaving the bass tootvessel scene now brings you to the card scene rather than home.
- More stuff under the hood.
BUGS
- Attempted to fix the "black screen bug" some users encounter when they first launch the game. It should really be fixed this time!!!
