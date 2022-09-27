 Skip to content

Trombone Champ update for 27 September 2022

v1.04 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

v1.04 is live and we have some cool changes and updates!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Rewrote keyboard input, should be MUCH easier to play using multiple keys (e.g., alternating between Z and X).
  • Added duration and tempo to the track select screen.
  • Added ability to sort the tracks in the track select screen.
  • There are now separate x64 and x86 builds, which should help modders for some reason.
  • Made scoring for short doots even more forgiving.
  • When buying sacks, you can just click the left arrow to max out your sacks.
  • Some events in card scene changed from "mouse up" to "mouse down."
  • Leaving the bass tootvessel scene now brings you to the card scene rather than home.
  • More stuff under the hood.

BUGS

  • Attempted to fix the "black screen bug" some users encounter when they first launch the game. It should really be fixed this time!!!

