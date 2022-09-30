 Skip to content

Pretty Girls Tile Match update for 30 September 2022

"Pretty Girls Tile Match" Released today!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for waiting!
"Pretty Girls Tile Match", was released today!
To celebrate the launch, we're having a 20% off launch sale for one week only!
Don't miss this chance!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144360/

