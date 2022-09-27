 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 27 September 2022

ClientVersion 7535517

Build 9595726

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being unable to equip certain valid cosmetic combinations

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Spanish - Spain

