- Fixed being unable to equip certain valid cosmetic combinations
Team Fortress 2 update for 27 September 2022
ClientVersion 7535517
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Spanish - Spain
