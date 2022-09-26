 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paper Planet update for 26 September 2022

Hotfix r2536

Share · View all patches · Build 9595684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Aged Warspear now gives +3 damage immediately upon pickup.
  • The seed input box now accepts any string of characters, not just numbers.
  • Fixed NullReferenceException in Tyrant's Crown.
  • Fixed NullReferenceException in Super Firework Bullets.
  • Fixed NullReferenceException in Fractal Bullets.
  • Fixed the bullet mask setting checkbox not being correctly marked on initial load.
  • The bullet mask setting will now default to off instead of on.
  • Bullet color changes will no longer rarely carry over through restarts.
  • Changing bullet sprites now correctly handles deleted tracker instances. (Fla(s)k Cannon)
  • Fixed removing an item that gives you max HP also removing health.
  • Fixed the RemoveAll function for items not removing the last item, potentially causing issues.
  • Fixed Superglue's stuck bullets not rotating along with the enemy they're stuck to.
  • Fixed Wildfire's "Cookies" dialogue missing it's sound effect.
  • Fixed item removal not correctly removing charged items.

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link