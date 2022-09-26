Hotfix r2536

Changelog:
- Aged Warspear now gives +3 damage immediately upon pickup.
- The seed input box now accepts any string of characters, not just numbers.
- Fixed NullReferenceException in Tyrant's Crown.
- Fixed NullReferenceException in Super Firework Bullets.
- Fixed NullReferenceException in Fractal Bullets.
- Fixed the bullet mask setting checkbox not being correctly marked on initial load.
- The bullet mask setting will now default to off instead of on.
- Bullet color changes will no longer rarely carry over through restarts.
- Changing bullet sprites now correctly handles deleted tracker instances. (Fla(s)k Cannon)
- Fixed removing an item that gives you max HP also removing health.
- Fixed the RemoveAll function for items not removing the last item, potentially causing issues.
- Fixed Superglue's stuck bullets not rotating along with the enemy they're stuck to.
- Fixed Wildfire's "Cookies" dialogue missing it's sound effect.
- Fixed item removal not correctly removing charged items.
