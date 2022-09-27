Dota 2 update for 27 September 2022
ClientVersion 5450
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, English, German, Spanish - Latin America, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and French
Heroes
- Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute
MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/runwith value of
345
- Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute
MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/run_fastwith value of
400
Abilities
- Storm Surge: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Nature's Guise: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/shard_damage/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Uproar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/projectile_damage/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes