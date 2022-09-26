Patch Notes 9/26/22

General Changes:
- Engine upgraded from Unreal 4.26 to 4.27
- Respawn button time to respawn set to 45 seconds, and now gives a speed debuff after being used (to help prevent abusing this debug feature)
- Added colour changes and small animations to HP and Food bars based on fullness/toxicity
- Added a cooldown to zombie and corrupted attacks to stop them from repeatedly attacking a blocking player
- Updated ragdolls to help prevent against bodies falling through the map and potentially being unreachable
- Speculative fix for teleporting cheat
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed palm tree collision on Island so bolts shouldn’t be floating in the air when shot near them anymore
- Fixed collision in some Undercroft towers that would not let players smoothly walk up them without getting stuck
- Fixed animation on dagger stagers
- Fixed (hopefully) bots going ‘afk’ for no reason
- Fixed zombies easily hitting the player through their blocks, they can now push the player
- Fixed the casino merchants first interaction dialogue being treated as ‘Sound’ not ‘Voice’
- Fixed various LOD issues on various maps
- Fixed various texture issues on Island
- Fixed insured items put in backpacks before entering a map not being returned properly after dying
- Fixed (hopefully) weird hand stretching that would occur
- Fixed kicking someone blocking with a dagger while exhausted causing weird sliding animations
- Fixed ‘Input’ being off centered in crafting tables
- Fixed the Recipes section of crafting tables not matching stash width properly
Changed files in this update