 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Expedition Agartha update for 26 September 2022

Patch Notes 9/26/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9595413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Engine upgraded from Unreal 4.26 to 4.27
  • Respawn button time to respawn set to 45 seconds, and now gives a speed debuff after being used (to help prevent abusing this debug feature)
  • Added colour changes and small animations to HP and Food bars based on fullness/toxicity
  • Added a cooldown to zombie and corrupted attacks to stop them from repeatedly attacking a blocking player
  • Updated ragdolls to help prevent against bodies falling through the map and potentially being unreachable
  • Speculative fix for teleporting cheat

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed palm tree collision on Island so bolts shouldn’t be floating in the air when shot near them anymore
  • Fixed collision in some Undercroft towers that would not let players smoothly walk up them without getting stuck
  • Fixed animation on dagger stagers
  • Fixed (hopefully) bots going ‘afk’ for no reason
  • Fixed zombies easily hitting the player through their blocks, they can now push the player
  • Fixed the casino merchants first interaction dialogue being treated as ‘Sound’ not ‘Voice’
  • Fixed various LOD issues on various maps
  • Fixed various texture issues on Island
  • Fixed insured items put in backpacks before entering a map not being returned properly after dying
  • Fixed (hopefully) weird hand stretching that would occur
  • Fixed kicking someone blocking with a dagger while exhausted causing weird sliding animations
  • Fixed ‘Input’ being off centered in crafting tables
  • Fixed the Recipes section of crafting tables not matching stash width properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link