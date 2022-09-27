 Skip to content

Crash Override update for 27 September 2022

Version 0.11.16 - New Features and Content + Fixes

Build 9595366

New Features and Content

  • Data can now be spent to unlock; avatars, starting loadout weapons, and avatar bonuses
  • Player avatar bonuses have been added
  • Avatars can now have base bonuses
  • Added pre-run setup screen
  • Pre-run screen allows for selecting and unlocking avatars
  • Weapons can now be unlocked and selected for starting loadout
  • Glitch vault showcases enemies defeated during previous runs
  • Added post-run review screen showing statistics including achievements earned
  • Added 5 new avatar unlock and 11 new weapon unlock achievements
Pre-Run Setup

Avatar Bonsues

Unlock Achievements

Post-Run Review

Fixes and Improvements

  • Cache popup animation can now be skipped
  • Updated Steam integration with new preprocessor directives
  • Updated screen transitions
  • Added transition titles
  • Updated some dialog boxes
  • Updated text copy for some game messaging
  • Fixed main menu start button so it's now input source reactive
  • Various issue fixes

Upcoming Features

  • New avatar
  • Remaining rework of UI
  • New particle effects
  • New achievements

