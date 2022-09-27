Version 0.11.16 - New Features and Content + Fixes

New Features and Content
- Data can now be spent to unlock; avatars, starting loadout weapons, and avatar bonuses
- Player avatar bonuses have been added
- Avatars can now have base bonuses
- Added pre-run setup screen
- Pre-run screen allows for selecting and unlocking avatars
- Weapons can now be unlocked and selected for starting loadout
- Glitch vault showcases enemies defeated during previous runs
- Added post-run review screen showing statistics including achievements earned
- Added 5 new avatar unlock and 11 new weapon unlock achievements
Pre-Run Setup
Avatar Bonsues
Unlock Achievements
Post-Run Review
Fixes and Improvements
- Cache popup animation can now be skipped
- Updated Steam integration with new preprocessor directives
- Updated screen transitions
- Added transition titles
- Updated some dialog boxes
- Updated text copy for some game messaging
- Fixed main menu start button so it's now input source reactive
- Various issue fixes
Upcoming Features
- New avatar
- Remaining rework of UI
- New particle effects
- New achievements
Changed files in this update