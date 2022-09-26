 Skip to content

Halfquake Trilogy update for 26 September 2022

Halfquake Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added scanned Halfquake 1 notes to Behind-The-Death-Scenes DLC (thanks Snoucher for the idea)
  • Added new ending when reaching the exit in room 16 at the end of Halfquake Amen (thanks Hobo)

Halfquake Trilogy Content Depot 644321
"Behind The Death Scenes (910930)"-Depot Depot 910930
"Map Source Files (910932)"-Depot Depot 910932
