Features
- Hardware Acceleration - Uses the GPU for video decoding. This is on by default and was previously enabled by default on all older versions of Wallpaper Alive. You now have the ability to disable it. Doing so offloads video decoding from the GPU to the CPU.
- Automatic Screen Adjustment - Changing your Window's display settings, plugging in a new monitor, or removing a monitor will now cause the wallpapers to automatically adjust to fit the new display configuration.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused the wallpaper to be invisible for some setups.
- Fixed GIF wallpapers uploaded to the workshop appearing under the Image filter instead of the GIF filter.
Notes from v1.1.0.1 Patch (Released Sept 11th)
- Fixed an issue causing the wallpaper service to not start for some users depending on the directory the application was installed under.
Changed files in this update