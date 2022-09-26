 Skip to content

Matergari: Below Valesia update for 26 September 2022

0.6.36 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9594155

Patchnotes via Steam Community
GAMEPLAY
  • Ranged characters no longer lose their target when they run out of range.
ITEMS
  • New relic added.
  • Dropped equipment now have a slight chance to be upgraded (requires Forge to be unlocked).
ABILITIES
  • Damage and Healing values range changed for most abilities. Average remains unchanged.
USER INTERFACE
  • Holding down CTRL key now shows item Rank in both player's inventory and trade windows, while also providing a shorcut (CTRL + left-click) for quick selling and deposit.
FIXES
  • Sprouterphobia (Prologue Quest) can be completed once again.

