0.6.36 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY
- Ranged characters no longer lose their target when they run out of range.
ITEMS
- New relic added.
- Dropped equipment now have a slight chance to be upgraded (requires Forge to be unlocked).
ABILITIES
- Damage and Healing values range changed for most abilities. Average remains unchanged.
USER INTERFACE
- Holding down CTRL key now shows item Rank in both player's inventory and trade windows, while also providing a shorcut (CTRL + left-click) for quick selling and deposit.
FIXES
- Sprouterphobia (Prologue Quest) can be completed once again.
