Black Ice update for 26 September 2022

0.9.186 - 9/26/22 Resynchronizing

Share · View all patches · Build 9594015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Super Duper Recall: Resynchronizer, which lets you manually place a Recall point and come back to it within 5 seconds
  • New Super Duper Teleport: Rubberbanding, which Recalls you back to your teleport position after two seconds.
  • All player Lasguns have had their graphics updated
  • All Recalls now trigger Telefrag explosions
  • Explosive weapons now have an extra tooltip explaining that they're explosive, showing their explosion radius, and that they don't pierce/chain/headshot.
  • The Full stats UI now shows explosion radius (after bonus radius affix calculation)
  • The Eagle Eye perk can no longer activate while you are on the ground, saving the cooldown for when you actually need it.
  • Impact Grenades (from grenade launchers) now have a wider hitbox
  • Scorpion aiming lasers now only use yellow/orange colors to help differentiate them from slowing turret lasers
  • Small performance improvements for large numbers of projectiles
  • Small updates aimed at preventing enemies from snapping to positions inside objects
  • Treasure Crawlers can now go to neighboring sectors (which should make them show up more often)
  • Updated Fire Pool On End affix to have more damage
  • Updated several fire pool affixes to actually have a chance to burn now
  • Reworked World Event timers so that they can try again sooner if they fail to start
  • Loot Find now drops with a higher minimum value to add more impact
  • The Volcanyon fort server now only has one level to help with AI nav
  • Fixed the Unstoppable buffer preventing any other buffs from applying (even friendly ones)
  • Fixed Tracer item sometimes targeting invalid targets like explosive barrels
  • Yoyo projectiles fixes (target position, return miss, incorrect pierce override)
  • Fixed a rare bug where projectile death particles would play in the wrong position
  • Fixed Speed Daemon minion buff not resetting properly
  • Fixed Aimbot projectiles piercing incorrectly

