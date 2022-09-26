0.9.186 - 9/26/22 Resynchronizing

- New Super Duper Recall: Resynchronizer, which lets you manually place a Recall point and come back to it within 5 seconds
- New Super Duper Teleport: Rubberbanding, which Recalls you back to your teleport position after two seconds.
- All player Lasguns have had their graphics updated
- All Recalls now trigger Telefrag explosions
- Explosive weapons now have an extra tooltip explaining that they're explosive, showing their explosion radius, and that they don't pierce/chain/headshot.
- The Full stats UI now shows explosion radius (after bonus radius affix calculation)
- The Eagle Eye perk can no longer activate while you are on the ground, saving the cooldown for when you actually need it.
- Impact Grenades (from grenade launchers) now have a wider hitbox
- Scorpion aiming lasers now only use yellow/orange colors to help differentiate them from slowing turret lasers
- Small performance improvements for large numbers of projectiles
- Small updates aimed at preventing enemies from snapping to positions inside objects
- Treasure Crawlers can now go to neighboring sectors (which should make them show up more often)
- Updated Fire Pool On End affix to have more damage
- Updated several fire pool affixes to actually have a chance to burn now
- Reworked World Event timers so that they can try again sooner if they fail to start
- Loot Find now drops with a higher minimum value to add more impact
- The Volcanyon fort server now only has one level to help with AI nav
- Fixed the Unstoppable buffer preventing any other buffs from applying (even friendly ones)
- Fixed Tracer item sometimes targeting invalid targets like explosive barrels
- Yoyo projectiles fixes (target position, return miss, incorrect pierce override)
- Fixed a rare bug where projectile death particles would play in the wrong position
- Fixed Speed Daemon minion buff not resetting properly
- Fixed Aimbot projectiles piercing incorrectly
