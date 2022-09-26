Balance Changes, Run History, Search

This patch comes with a large number of changes.

You can now search for cards by name in the Encyclopaedia There is now a run history. Only new runs on the new patch will be recorded. There are many balance changes. The "+?" effect has been renamed to "Mystery".

Here are the most significant balance/gameplay changes. There are also a number of small tweaks to numbers which are not listed here. The overall goal is to allow for a large variety of strategies, encourage fun combos, and to have the most powerful combos be rare or difficult to pull off.

Nerfs:

"Booster" will no longer give energy.

"Polish" has been capped to giving at most 50 damage. The damage cap increases by +5 with Mystery.

Mystery will no longer give additional repetitions to satellites' attacks, unless the attack already repeats multiple times. (This is now the same behaviour as for regular attack cards)

Superb Mystery will now give +3 Mystery instead of +4.

Buffs:

Some card effects which interact with energy (such as the 'set energy' of drone swarm) will now interact with Mystery.

Ablaze has a couple of new cards, including a pretty good healing card.

Frozen no longer reduces by 1 per turn, and the amount of shields given by Melting has increased by +1 per tick.

Mystery can now reduce the amount of burning you apply to yourself.

The probability of finding a "Combine" from high threat levels has been halved. This means you will be finding more upgrade/insert rewards. The probability of finding Tech has also been slightly reduced.

Enemies which had a limit on how much damage they can take per attack, have had that limit increased.

Difficulty 6, which increases enemy attack strength, will now only increase projectile damage and not projectile count. This should make the gap between 5 and 6 a little bit smaller.

Prioritised future plans: