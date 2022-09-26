Hotfix 1.5.41503

With the previous update, the Winged Helmet shown in the last post got accidentally left out as available for crafting from our dev testing, which we, unfortunately, missed by testing with dev tools. Since it wasn't finished and had quite big issues due to that fact, we had to remove the item temporarily from the game in any capacity. Meaning, that any crafted item of this unfinished dev item was removed, especially because of how easy it was to obtain and even if we kept it and fixed the issues and crafting, the balance would've been completely ruined, as it's supposed to be an extremely rare special item that's dropping from bosses and the hardest camps. It will be back later this week together with Sleeping Giants with proper balance, wearing position, and drops.

To make this hotfix a little sweeter, we also increased HP of almost all siege weapons. Poor Scattershot that got nerfed last time got a buff from 700HP to 1050HP, Lobber from 750HP to just 850HP, as it's the new meta weapon, Ballista from 700HP to 1000HP, and so on. Similar to player weapons, though, rupu had their weapons buffed in terms of HP as well to make it a little more challenging, considering how powerful the new Lobber is.