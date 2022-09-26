 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 26 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WIP Turkish translation

QoL

  • Change the healthbar color to light green/cyan when OS protection is available, otherwise, it's the usual green

Change

  • Sage's Leaf now procc before evasion
  • Improved Trade-off bonus attack speed 18%>25%
  • Reduced One-handed Projectile reduction : -2 > -1
  • Buff to impenetrable : 2% > 5% damage mitigation and 2.5>4% defence multiplier per level
  • Capped enemy speed to prevent situation where they would walk out of existence on days long runs
  • Time speed-up on survival change : 3 + 3x every hours to : 10 + 4x every hours
  • Evasion now only appear if you have 4 or more dash.
  • Enemies now have a very small speed range, going from 90% to 110% speed

Fixes

  • Artificer katana proj size on level 8 and 9 not scaling with player's projectile size
  • Some more missing translation (especially on game end screen)
  • Soul card details being sometime a bit off (lunatic on negative value, overleveled cards)
  • reroll/rarity reroll/banish translation on most language
  • Fix wisp staying locked on the worm boss (or any very large enemies)

