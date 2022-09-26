Hotfix 0.6.1.5

WIP Turkish translation
QoL
- Change the healthbar color to light green/cyan when OS protection is available, otherwise, it's the usual green
Change
- Sage's Leaf now procc before evasion
- Improved Trade-off bonus attack speed 18%>25%
- Reduced One-handed Projectile reduction : -2 > -1
- Buff to impenetrable : 2% > 5% damage mitigation and 2.5>4% defence multiplier per level
- Capped enemy speed to prevent situation where they would walk out of existence on days long runs
- Time speed-up on survival change : 3 + 3x every hours to : 10 + 4x every hours
- Evasion now only appear if you have 4 or more dash.
- Enemies now have a very small speed range, going from 90% to 110% speed
Fixes
- Artificer katana proj size on level 8 and 9 not scaling with player's projectile size
- Some more missing translation (especially on game end screen)
- Soul card details being sometime a bit off (lunatic on negative value, overleveled cards)
- reroll/rarity reroll/banish translation on most language
- Fix wisp staying locked on the worm boss (or any very large enemies)
Changed files in this update