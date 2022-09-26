Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.12d

ADDED
- add scoreboard during rounds (press L to open)
- added new AI behaviours including neutral and end of round responses
FIXED
- fixed several AI behaviours and improved their responses to certain actions such as low health, etc
KNOWN BUGS
- purcashing character on client not updating character menu
- scoreboard on client not displaying names
- scoreboard on client not displaying bots
- client deaths on server scoreboard not correct when returning to lobby
- client respawn returning incorrect character
