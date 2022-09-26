 Skip to content

Shores of Plunder update for 26 September 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.12d

Build 9593141

ADDED

  • add scoreboard during rounds (press L to open)
  • added new AI behaviours including neutral and end of round responses

FIXED

  • fixed several AI behaviours and improved their responses to certain actions such as low health, etc

KNOWN BUGS

  • purcashing character on client not updating character menu
  • scoreboard on client not displaying names
  • scoreboard on client not displaying bots
  • client deaths on server scoreboard not correct when returning to lobby
  • client respawn returning incorrect character

