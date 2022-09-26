 Skip to content

Ancient Warfare 3 update for 26 September 2022

Update 0.39.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9592730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some scripting node descriptions
  • Fixed incorrect weapon rotations in some menu backgrounds
  • Fixed incorrect snowman hat interaction after being dropped
  • Fixed that the head device (night vision) could not be toggled on/off
  • Custom corpses can now be referenced as movable object in scripting
  • Fixed preview of armor in equipment panel
  • Planes will now crash when their pilot died
  • Fixed custom item icon preview tool
  • Fixed a bug that caused custom items to become missing when subscribing to new units or prefabs
  • Fixed flipped normals on the improvised semi auto rifle
  • Fixed a bug that allowed invalid .obj files with NaN normal values to be imported
  • Fixed siege and animal filters in the placement list
  • Fixed that the custom particle system cone arc was limited to 90° instead of 360
  • Fixed that using units with unknown custom equipment from the quick play menu would result in them missing their equipment when playing
  • Fixed that when loading player equipment presets with unknown custom items, the items were missing on the player

