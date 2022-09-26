Fixed values for "CLICKS TO COMPLETE" and "PASSIVE TIME TO COMPLETE" stats after the game is ended
Fixed game resolution in windowed mode
Removed debug functionality for game testing
The Billion Clicker update for 26 September 2022
Update 1.03
