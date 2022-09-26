 Skip to content

The Billion Clicker update for 26 September 2022

Update 1.03

Build 9592675

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed values for "CLICKS TO COMPLETE" and "PASSIVE TIME TO COMPLETE" stats after the game is ended
Fixed game resolution in windowed mode
Removed debug functionality for game testing

