Survivor Of The Journey update for 26 September 2022

patch 0.14

patch 0.14 · Build 9592515

update

  • Difficulty level selection is added

  • The amount of gold acquired at the end of the battle has increased significantly

bugfix

Thank you
Have a nice day. -

