[Cooking]Raisins can now be used as food ingredients.
[Cooking]Added exp gain from making bread.
[Cooking]New food recipe: Small Fruit Cake.
[Gardening]New items: Pumpkin Seed, Pumpkin
[Cooking]Pumpkins are considered fruit for cooking purposes.
[Commodity Market]The gardening merchants now sell Pumpkin Seeds.
【料理】葡萄干现在可以作为料理原料。
【料理】加入了制作面包获得的经验数量。
【料理】新食谱：水果小蛋糕。
【种植】新物品：南瓜种子，南瓜
【料理】在料理时南瓜被认为是一种水果。
【小商品市场】种植商人现在会贩卖南瓜种子。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 26 September 2022
Update, Version 20220925
