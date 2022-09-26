Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.307.134

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Here are the major stat changes included in this update:

All in-game stats are now recalculated and renewed to form a new stat structure.

Readjusted early-game buffs for a brand new early-game experience.

Readjusted yields and growth cycles of certain crops.

Readjusted yields and slaughter gains of certain livestock.

Readjusted distribution patterns and yields of wild resources. The changes will affect manual gathering, Forester's Huts, Hunters' Huts, and Gatherers' huts.

Readjusted fillingness and Thristiness provided by food and drinks and health and happiness values.

An almost-overhaul for recipes and efficiency of production and procession structures.

Renewed buff sets for certain modifications, structures, mayors, and techs.

Certain tech trees were redesigned. (Liveability included)

Happiness and health values are now divided into three tiers; a new kind of buff is applied for each tier reached.

Readjusted rates of dependency for different subjects to happiness and health tier evaluation.

Readjusted states for health-and-happiness-related consumables.

Dense farms and water nurseries now have readjusted production bonuses; the structures above will no long be benefitted from fertilizer buffs.

Deep Mines and Quarries now require consumables to start working. And their production rate is raised as compensation.

Feature adjustments:

New items: Medicinal Powder, Salt Soap, Ceremonial Bread, Peasant Bread, and Veggie Salad.

New structures: Chapel, Herbalist Cabin, Marquee, and Veg Procession Plant.

Selection "Special Structures" is no longer available in the starting phase. The existing subjects of special structures (Rubik's Cubes, Goof-off hero, and three statues) can now be unlocked via blueprints sold randomly by merchant ships.

Boiler rooms readjusted: It will provide proper insulation rather than make citizens gather. Thus, residents in its zone of effect will no longer consume fuels.

Docks can now be built without pre-techs.

Docks and tea shops now have different construction recipes.

Certain random events were rewritten and re-rewarded.

Tents are now only available for the Easter island scene.

FX optimization:

Better icons for certain items like milk and cakes.

Better click-on sound FX for certain structures like latrines and hospitals.

Better sound FX for certain disasters.

Better models for certain structures (e.g., Forester's Hut, Saltworks, Small trading posts, Large trading posts, Water trading posts, docks, Curing Workshops, Leather shops, Carving Workshops, Pottery workshops, latrines.)

Bugfixes:

Structures with zones of effects will now no longer display their effect zones multi-layered.

Corrected resource sources and job descriptions in the help journal.

Fixed display for recommended workers of Drag-and-size structures

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community