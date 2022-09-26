 Skip to content

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 26 September 2022

Version 0.5.1

26 September 2022

I am now trying to see how I should lay out Aurora route and the Heroine route. Yes, I am making things up as I go. I do have endings in my mind but not the progress.

⨭ Added

  1. Aurora route begins! You can now side with Aurora at the crossroad.

  2. The white coffin area has been added to the Crimson White sector. Not fully done though, and it has another part to it, which hasn’t been added.

  3. John the girl quest line updated. The quest with John now ends but branches out to another quest entirely.

↹ Changed

  1. [For Cass route] You get a chance to kill Kleon before the final battle. That battle has been made a little easier. It was near or flat-out impossible before.

