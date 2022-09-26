Version 0.5.1

I am now trying to see how I should lay out Aurora route and the Heroine route. Yes, I am making things up as I go. I do have endings in my mind but not the progress.
⨭ Added
-
Aurora route begins! You can now side with Aurora at the crossroad.
-
The white coffin area has been added to the Crimson White sector. Not fully done though, and it has another part to it, which hasn’t been added.
-
John the girl quest line updated. The quest with John now ends but branches out to another quest entirely.
↹ Changed
- [For Cass route] You get a chance to kill Kleon before the final battle. That battle has been made a little easier. It was near or flat-out impossible before.
Changed files in this update