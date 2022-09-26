Version 0.5.1

I am now trying to see how I should lay out Aurora route and the Heroine route. Yes, I am making things up as I go. I do have endings in my mind but not the progress.

⨭ Added

Aurora route begins! You can now side with Aurora at the crossroad. The white coffin area has been added to the Crimson White sector. Not fully done though, and it has another part to it, which hasn’t been added. John the girl quest line updated. The quest with John now ends but branches out to another quest entirely.

↹ Changed