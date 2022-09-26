AppGameKit Studio 2022.09.26 update released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9591409 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the quarterly update for AppGameKit Studio. This update focuses on a host of NEW commands!

AppGameKit Compiler

Projects can now have more than 256 Types defined in them

Text

Added new text shader commands: SetTextShader( int iTextIndex, int shaderID ) SetTextShaderConstantByName( int iTextIndex, string szName, float value1, float value2, float value3, float value4 ) SetTextShaderConstantArrayByName( int iTextIndex, string szName, int arrayIndex, float value1, float value2, float value3, float value4 ) SetTextShaderConstantDefault( int iTextIndex, string szName )



Physics

Fixed SetPhysicsInitiallyAwake ignoring the provided value and always using true

In-App Purchases

Added new In-App Purchase commands to deal with subscriptions with multiple plans and offers InAppPurchaseRedeemOffer() GetAppReceipt() InAppPurchaseActivateWithPlan( int iID, string planToken ) GetInAppPurchaseSubNumPlans( int iID ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanNumPeriods( int iID, int planIndex ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanPrice( int iID, int planIndex, int periodIndex ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanDuration( int iID, int planIndex, int periodIndex ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanDurationUnit( int iID, int planIndex, int periodIndex ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanPaymentType( int iID, int planIndex, int periodIndex ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanTags( int iID, int planIndex ) GetInAppPurchaseSubPlanToken( int iID, int planIndex )



iOS

Updated MoltenVK library for iOS apps

Added GetAppReceipt() command on iOS to return the list of AppStore transactions

Android

Fixed APK export with deep links for Android 12

Updated Android target API to 31 (Android 12)

Added commands to return the size and position of any display cutouts on Android

Added support for both Adaptive and Legacy icons in APK export

Added command to request the app be pinned on Android

Removed deprecated expansion file commands on Android

Fixed Android sometimes returning device width and height as 1 at start before returning the correct values

Padded short sounds on Android to 400ms to avoid popping and distortion

Screen Area

Added commands to return the safe area that avoids all cutouts on iOS and Android GetDisplayNumCutouts() GetDisplayCutoutTop( int index ) GetDisplayCutoutBottom( int index ) GetDisplayCutoutLeft( int index ) GetDisplayCutoutRight( int index ) GetScreenBoundsSafeTop() GetScreenBoundsSafeBottom() GetScreenBoundsSafeLeft() GetScreenBoundsSafeRight() IsPinAppAvailable() PinApp( int enable )



Social & Adverts

Updated to the latest Snapchat SDK

Updated to the latest Chartboost SDK

Light & Dark Modes

Added command to check if the device is in dark theme mode IsDarkTheme()



Misc

Fixed command name for GetFractalXYZ

Updated Firebase SDK on iOS and Android

Fixed very long Print() string (100,000+ characters) causing a crash

Fixed SetWindowSize on Windows not allowing windows bigger than the screen when allowOversize parameter is set to 1

Tier 2

Added new common code folder for Android Tier 2 apps to simplify updates

Android Tier 2 projects have a new structure that shares common files and external libraries to make them easier to add, remove, and update

As usual Steam owners of AppGameKit Studio will have the update ready for them. TheGameCreators customers can download the new version direct from our servers from their order history area of the TheGameCreators website