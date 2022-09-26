 Skip to content

Invasion: Neo Earth update for 26 September 2022

1.6.1 Patch / Minor Update - Mousewheel Zoom and multiple fixes

Patch / Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Patch 1.6.1 brings the following minor changes and fixes to Invasion: Neo Earth:

  • **Mousewheel zooming added

  • Camera zoom-out threshold increased so more of the map can be seen when used

  • Options saving now enabled in the demo version**

  • Fixed shadow angle not displaying correctly on tanks and skimmers

  • Fixed audio cue not triggering walk sound on Bipod enemy

  • Balancing: increased power of Beam Rifle and Autorifle weapons so more useful in battle

  • Balancing: Decreased DEF stat of Cyber Wasp and Fire Wasp enemies

  • Removed redundant greyed-out start menu button for load game on demo version

