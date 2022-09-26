1.6.1 Patch / Minor Update - Mousewheel Zoom and multiple fixes

Greetings!
Patch 1.6.1 brings the following minor changes and fixes to Invasion: Neo Earth:
-
**Mousewheel zooming added
-
Camera zoom-out threshold increased so more of the map can be seen when used
-
Options saving now enabled in the demo version**
-
Fixed shadow angle not displaying correctly on tanks and skimmers
-
Fixed audio cue not triggering walk sound on Bipod enemy
-
Balancing: increased power of Beam Rifle and Autorifle weapons so more useful in battle
-
Balancing: Decreased DEF stat of Cyber Wasp and Fire Wasp enemies
-
Removed redundant greyed-out start menu button for load game on demo version
