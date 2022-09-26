The Great Forge Update: Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

The Great Forge Update will be available on September 27, so by Tuesday!

The Update will go live around 10AM CEST (European Time) or 4AM EDT (Eastern Time).

Here is the complete list of changes and additions.

The Great Forge

New Endgame mode

The Great Forge has been added into the game. Simply talk to Cory Ironbender to unlock the new mode then to Palstrang to get there.

The Great Forge is a wave-based mode in which you have to defend yourself from hundreds of enemies. It also adds a different type of challenge to The Slormancer, heavily based on greed.

Various loot you usually get from enemies are added to your War Chest which you can loot at any point between waves. Once you do, The Great Forge ends.

Every Wave, you get to choose between various Challenges that each offer a different type of Reward, ranging from the new Reapersmith Spirit Currency, to % Equipment Quality or % Goldus Quantity applied to loot in your War Chest. The key is to stack as many Rewards as you can, well... without dying.

Challenges: There is about 60 unique Challenges. They often come with multiple difficulty settings based on their Rarity (from Normal to Legendary) so the actual number of different Challenges is quite higher. About half the Challenges comes from Cataclysms.

Greater Rewards: On top of regular Rewards, we've added 32 Greater Rewards to the game. They are almost always tied to Epic or Legendary Challenges and often change the configuration of your War Chest, such as converting your Slorm into Goldus.

New Mechanics

New Currency

A new kind of Currency called Reapersmith Spirits has been added into the game. They can only be looted through Challenges inside The Great Forge and allow you to upgrade your Reaper Runes, your Slorm Reaper Affinity or to forge Slorm Reapers.

There is a Reapersmith Spirit for each Reapersmith, so a total of 7.

You get a 200% Reapersmith Spirit bonus from the Reapersmith of your current Slorm Reaper. On top of that, Reapersmith Spirits are guaranteed, whether you loot your War Chest or die in The Great Forge, so choosing the proper Slorm Reaper to get these currencies is a top priority.

New Mechanic: Slorm Reaper Affinity

With Reapersmith Spirits, you can purchase Slorm Reaper Affinity to Cory Ironbender. And just like Spirits, there are 7 different Slorm Reaper Affinites to upgrade.

You can get up to 100 points in each Slorm Reaper Affinity. Each point grants:

+0.5% Reaper Damage

+0.5 Effect Multiplier

+1% Slorm Reaper Experience Gain

+0.5% Reduced Primordial Cap

These bonuses are applied to every Slorm Reaper wrought by the upgraded Affinity.

So if you choose to upgrade Fulgurorn's Affinity, then every Slorm Reaper wrought by Fulgurorn will benefit from these bonuses, on every class.

New Mechanic: Forging Slorm Reapers

Reapersmith Spirits also allow you to forge Slorm Reapers for your other classes.

The prerequisite is to own the Slorm Reaper with at least one of your characters.

So if you own Sword of the Nimble Warrior, you will be able to craft Bow of the Nimble Warrior or Staff of the Nimble Warrior for your Huntress or your Mage.

This works on Primordial Slorm Reapers as well.

New Slorm Reaper: Fate-Crusher

A new Slorm Reaper has been added into the game. It is sold by Cory Ironbender and cannot be looted.

New Boss: The Siege Leader

A new Boss, exclusive to The Great Forge, has been added into the game.

It has multiple Challenges tied to it and can spawn at (almost) any time during an Expedition in The Great Forge. Spawning and defeating The Siege Leader gives you access to the new Reaper Runes, and later on, to Greater Rewards.

New Mechanic: Reaper Runes

Reaper Runes have been added into the game. They are unlocked by defeating The Siege Leader inside The Great Forge.

There are 28 Reaper Runes:

7 Runes of Activation

14 Runes of Effect

7 Runes of Enhancement

Runes of Effects are based on Slorm Reaper Effects, so you will get to find Rune of the Nimble Warrior, or The Most Powerful Rune etc...

An Effect Rune is triggered when you fill the condition of the associated Rune of Activation. So the default setting to get Runes to work is to have at least 1 Rune of Activation linked to 1 Rune of Effect.

Runes of Enhancement adds a bonus to the configuration.

Cataclysms

Cataclysm Changes

Since Cataclysms are part of the Challenges inside The Great Forge, and that we needed them to have multiple difficulty settings, we've had to change some of them that didn't have a proper value to be played on:

Tenacious : Instead of granting complete Immunity to Crowd Control, it now grants % Tenacity (up to 100%). Which is exactly the same, except that the default version of Tenacious, found in Expeditions only grants 75% Tenacity, which makes it easier to play around.

: Instead of granting complete Immunity to Crowd Control, it now grants % Tenacity (up to 100%). Which is exactly the same, except that the default version of Tenacious, found in Expeditions only grants 75% Tenacity, which makes it easier to play around. Reincarnation: Now grants a Chance to be revived upon dying. The default version is 100% Chance, but lesser versions (down to 25% Chance) can also be found inside The Great Forge.

New Cataclysms

4 New Cataclysms have been added into the game.

Hermetic : grants resistance to Damage over Time (up to 100%).

: grants resistance to Damage over Time (up to 100%). Double Down : grants Recast Chance (up to 100%).

: grants Recast Chance (up to 100%). Multiplication : grants Additional Projectiles (up to 2).

: grants Additional Projectiles (up to 2). Proliferation: grants Increased Area Size (up to 100%).

Slorm Reaper Changes

Slorm Reaper Damage

We've noticed that a significant amount of Slorm Reaper were ignored by players simply because they lacked proper base damage to be considered. We've also noticed that The Most Powerful Reaper was present in numerous builds despite its lack of interesting mechanics.

Right now, we've only made change to Reaper Damage. Mechanics and effects were not modified.

Nerfed Reapers:

The Most Powerful Reaper: -45% Reaper Damage.

Reaper of deadly Accuracy: -15%

Big Fury Reaper: -10%

Buffed Reapers:

Overdriving Reaper: +25% Reaper Damage.

Reaper of the Manabender: +50%

Reaper of Vindictive Slam: +50%

Reaper of the Sharpshooter: +75%

Reaper of the Untouchable One: +75%

Aïondee, The Reaper of the Rising Sun: +100%

Reaper of Inner Fireworks: +100%

Mana Harvesting Reaper: +100%

The Ancestral Legacy Reaper: +100%

Reaper of the Lifebender: +200%

Reaper of Necromancy: +200%

Reaper of Retaliating Foresight: +200%

Slormandrite Reaper of the Shaman: +200%

Gold-Plated Reaper: +500%

Thornbite Reaper of Idleness: +500%

Reaper of the Trainee: +1000% (Base Damage only)

Slorm Reaper Bonus Level

Bonus Levels found on Equipment has been replaced by Slorm Reaper Affinity Bonus.

_The Bonus Level was heavily favoring Slorm Reapers with a high Level Multiplier such as The Most Powerful Reaper (almost quadrupling its damage between Level 100 and Level 155).

The new Slorm Reaper Affinity should be equally helpful for all Slorm Reapers.

The Most Powerful Reaper was:

At Level 100, Damage range is 3524 - 5502.

At Level 155, Damage range is 13228 - 20686.

The Most Powerful Reaper now is:

At Level 100: 1866 - 3058

At Level 100 + Max Affinity: 3265 - 5351

The idea behind these changes is to bring all Slorm Reapers into roughly the same damage range.

The Most Powerful Reaper still is the most powerful damage-wise, simply not by THAT much anymore.

_

Other Changes

Slorm Reaper Loot

Slorm Reapers will now drop at specific points during the Story so that new players are given various options to choose from early on instead of having to wait for Expeditions to get them. This change was made because Breaches do not appear on most missions, preventing players to loot Slorm Reapers.

Slorm Reapers can only drop this way when you're doing a Mission for the first time.

The Mighty Knight Changes:

For these changes, we were mostly looking to change the feeling of the following skills because they felt clunky to use. An in-depth rework is probably still necessary.

Ascension

Has been reworked to be a much faster jump that no longer "interrupts" your movement flow.

Fast Rebound now has 5 Upgrades instead of 10. Fast Rebound also reduced the Cooldown by 0.5% instead of 1%.

Crest Shield

Has been reworked and no longer locks you in a "cast" state, meaning you can move normally AND cast while Crest Shield has been casted.

Inner Journey has been removed and has been replaced by Independance Day.

Independance Day: Crest Shield now rotates where it has been casted before coming back to you.

Whirlwind

Has been reworked to, well... feel better.

Size is 30% larger.

Knockback has been set to 0.

Cooldown has been reduced from 1.5 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Whirlwind used to deal damage to every enemy within its range every 15 frames (called a Rotation), which didn't offer the best feeling overall.

Instead, Whirlwind now deals damage to an enemy as soon as it gets within its range then every 15 frames. This timer is handled separately for every enemy.

Enemies Weight

The weight of Enemies is now taken into account when trying to pull them. So when you use a skill like Rain of Arrows' Hunting Net, a light Soldier will be easily pulled toward the center while a heavier enemy like a Fallen Knight will slightly move. Same goes for Elite enemies. Weight is also more effective on the edges of a pulling area.

Affected Skills are:

Knight: Grappling Hook - Captain Hook

Knight: Whirlwind - Static Vortex

Knight: Ascension - Gravity Force

Huntress: Rain of Arrows - Hunting Net

Huntress: Traps with the Legendary item Gravity Belt

Huntress: Daggers - Daggers of Polarization

Mage: Arcane Breach - Gravitational Force

Mage: Orb of the Arcane Master - Orb of the Obliteration Master

Story

The Prison 10 - The Ghost of the Prison: Olorin will now always wait for you before moving on.

The Prison 11 - The Dungeons: Removed a room that was not accessible.

The Prison 12 - Grotagrom: Max Life has been reduced by 30%. The duration of Stuns on the player has been halved.

The Mage Academy 9 - Alarin: Damage from Massive Projectiles has been reduced by 40%.

Balance

Savagery 45 : now grants Raw Damage based on your Missing Life instead of your Missing Mana.

: now grants Raw Damage based on your Missing Life instead of your Missing Mana. Reaper of Necromancy: Squires now have Life equal to 100% of your Max Mana instead of 30%.

Bugs Fixed

Classes

The Fierce Huntress: Rain of Arrows - Hunting Net now has an Area of Effect tag and is properly affected by Increased Area of Effect

The Mighty Knight: Crest Shield - Original Use should now display the correct amount of Increased Damage.

Slorm Reapers

Reaper of Deadly Accuracy: Tooltip has been changed to reflect that Exposed Armor can be triggered by Support Skills.

Reaper of Mana Harvest: Mana Harvest & Mana Harvest explosion should be properly inherit from Area Increased Effect.

Various

Mastery acquired from Equipment should now be properly displayed on Skills.

Overdrive's FX is now properly triggered from the enemy that triggered it and no longer from us.

The Slorm Temple: Rays from Containment Field should now be properly destroyed as soon as the room has been cleared.

Cataclysms Rewards should now properly scale with Wrath Level.

Suffering Souls should no longer get stuck in random parts of the environment.

Fixed a few typos.

Performance

I've made quite a bit of changes on enemy's AI that should significantly increase the performance when many enemies are on screen.

These changes should not improve the issue causing the game to freeze when enemies are being hit by large or numerous AoEs. But it should definitely increase your FPS when many enemies are on screen.

That's about it!