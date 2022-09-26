- Changed Tutorial Colors to be readable, I'm an idiot :)
- Set Shield radius to go up *1.5 with each upgrade
- Added a lifetime to the Boss' flames, would drop FPS otherwise
- Added temp Color to the upgrade slot score text, to differentiate players
- Solved bug where upgrade music would continue playing if returning to the main menu
Alcyon Infinity update for 26 September 2022
Update 0.5.3.1 : QoL & Bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
