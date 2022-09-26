 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 26 September 2022

Update 0.5.3.1 : QoL & Bugs

Build 9590704

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Changed Tutorial Colors to be readable, I'm an idiot :)
  • Set Shield radius to go up *1.5 with each upgrade
  • Added a lifetime to the Boss' flames, would drop FPS otherwise
  • Added temp Color to the upgrade slot score text, to differentiate players
  • Solved bug where upgrade music would continue playing if returning to the main menu

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 9590704
Dépôt : Alcyon Infinity PC Depot 914932
