CyberTaxi update for 26 September 2022

CyberTaxi 15.00qt Update - September, 2022

CyberTaxi version 15.00qt Update - September, 2022 - Changelog:

  • Added new dynamic raindrops system with refractions;
  • Updated all enemy vehicle models and made them more rusty, lots of tweaks;
  • 3D Cockpit slightly updated;
  • Fixed engine and wipers sounds;
  • Side cameras have proper 3D hands with Uzi now, side shooting fixed;
  • Added new 3D vehicle models;
  • Minor changes in the menus;
  • Fixed auto save issues;
  • Many minor bugfixes.

For best gaming experience please use Xbox One / Xbox S/X controllers or PS4 / PS5 controllers. Older gaming controllers may cause some issues.

