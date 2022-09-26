CyberTaxi 15.00qt Update - September, 2022

CyberTaxi version 15.00qt Update - September, 2022 - Changelog:
- Added new dynamic raindrops system with refractions;
- Updated all enemy vehicle models and made them more rusty, lots of tweaks;
- 3D Cockpit slightly updated;
- Fixed engine and wipers sounds;
- Side cameras have proper 3D hands with Uzi now, side shooting fixed;
- Added new 3D vehicle models;
- Minor changes in the menus;
- Fixed auto save issues;
- Many minor bugfixes.
For best gaming experience please use Xbox One / Xbox S/X controllers or PS4 / PS5 controllers. Older gaming controllers may cause some issues.
Changed files in this update