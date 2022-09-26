 Skip to content

Grim Quest update for 26 September 2022

1.0.6

  • rebalanced several dungeon events
  • added 4 new sigils and rebalanced some existing ones
  • changed stat abbreviations for consistency's sake
  • fixed lore dialog continue button alignment
  • fixed a few minor typos

