[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.26 Update Announcement

New content:
- The archiving system is redone. Now players can archive at any time, and will not delete files after bankruptcy. Players can continue playing from any saved archive
- The [Time Pause] function is added. Click the [Time Pause] button in the upper left corner of the Escort Agency interface to pause the time. Click again to continue the time flow
- The escort team editor and martial arts school interface have added a button of [Small Test Ox Blade], which is convenient for everyone to come to test the blade
- Steam's achievements in system optimization have fixed some previous bugs and added some new achievements
- Added the function of exchanging secret collections for [accomplishments]. Consumed accomplishments can be exchanged for the specified martial arts secret scripts
- Before the main task of the Martial Arts Practice Hall, a main task of [Unlock Pingliang Escort Agency] has been added to make the transition more natural
- Newly added fetters of bedchamber vassals: tricky rabbits in three caves, sheep gain cattle from the dead, and two dragons play "pigs"
- The peddler has added a check box for automatic purchase of specific types of goods to facilitate online purchase
- For each escort team in the accounting room, the prompt of [Recommended Escort List] is added and the most appropriate escort list will be automatically selected for players
- When the durability of the escort cart is lower than 80, a bubble prompt will pop up to remind players
- In the inventory equipment page, the check box of [One click to sell equipment without entries] has been added
- [Green Dragon Club - Mysterious Old Man] added the function that can consume the green dragon token to lock the unlocked content, so that everyone can more easily reach their own strategy routine
- Now after the Green Dragon Meeting, a new play method entry of [Rushing the Green Dragon Meeting] has been added to the interface of Pingliang Escort Agency. Players who want to challenge can continue to take risks
- 13 new Jianghu martial arts have been added:
[Lord Taizu Long Fist] 20% chance to trigger, cause damage to 3 units and have a chance to critically hit, cool down for 4 rounds
[Main - Small Sky Gang Mantra] 16% chance to trigger, cause damage to 4 units and have a chance to critically hit, cool down for 5 rounds
[Master Hunyuan Dafa] 20% chance to trigger, cause damage to 3 units and add 24% blood, cool down for 5 rounds
[Main Teeth Suck Bite] 16% chance to trigger, cause damage to 4 units and add 15% blood, cool down for 4 rounds
[Sudden - Penglai Magic Needle] 14% chance to trigger, add damage and increase your attack after general attack, lasting for 3 rounds
[Sudden - Magpie Divine Needle] 12% chance to trigger, add damage and rejuvenate yourself after general attack, lasting for 2 rounds
[Sudden Life Striking Strike] 26% chance to trigger. After a general attack, extra high damage is added, but self attack is - 30%, lasting for 2 rounds
[Sudden - Desperado Strike] 26% chance to trigger. After a general attack, extra high damage will be added, but you will be poisoned. Lasts for 3 rounds
[Sudden Heaven and Earth Sword Technique] 12% chance to trigger, add damage and critical hit and blood sucking effects after general attack
[Sudden - self-cultivation sword technique] 14% chance to trigger. After a general attack, additional damage, additional life and rejuvenation are added. Lasts for 2 rounds
[Been - Treasure can be found] Silver reward for escorting goods increased by 10%
[Being - Dark Yellow of Heaven and Earth] Restores 48% of the damage caused by your critical hit
[Be clanked with iron] Restores 10% of your life when all of us block
System optimization:
- [Dart Swallowing/Strange News Task] Now there will be no duplicate characters when casting hidden characters
- The chance of obtaining the characteristic martial arts secret collection of the World Trade Organization is greatly increased when you join the World Trade Organization
- The player's silver will not be deducted for swallowing darts, but it is still not recommended that you swallow darts earlier to avoid making too many enemies in the Jianghu, which will lead to a dangerous escort journey
- Now the [Dream] button will be hidden only when the character's energy channels are perfect
- In the martial arts museum, the one key cultivation function of [Shift+Cultivation] has been added to facilitate everyone to improve their martial arts level
- The escort team editing interface has added the role weight display
- In the escort team editing interface, the mouse now moves to the worn equipment and the tips of the equipment attribute will also appear for easy viewing
- The [Shift+Use] button can be used up to 99 at a time
- The [Shift+Use] button will only play the sound effect used by the item once
- Increased the probability of increasing attributes when assembling escort carts
- In the martial arts museum, when learning/forgetting martial arts, the page will not automatically slide to the top for easy operation
- In the inventory secret collection page, when reading 1 secret script, the page will not automatically slide to the top for easy operation
- In the inventory display page, when selling display parts, the page will not automatically slide to the top for easy operation
- The page of strange news tasks will not automatically slide to the top when completing tasks or receiving rewards, which is convenient for everyone to operate
15.99 level characters will no longer be displayed in the role selection list in the training room
- When there is a revenge task for visiting craftsmen, the team that challenged the last time will be selected by default, and when the battle is successful, it will automatically switch to the challenge page of the next team
- The speed of the escort cart has been greatly increased in escort racing
- The number of Tiancai Dibao sold by peddlers increased
- The enemy team attribute of the escort race between Sichuan Chief Secretary and Shaanxi Chief Secretary has been increased
- Increased the strength and skill configuration of the last five branches of Zhenyuan Escort Agency
- Optimized the interface display of the mysterious old man of the Qinglong Club
- Now the task interface will be opened after the main task is completed. By default, it will be the Jianghu Anonymous Task Interface
- The color of the current [fierce wind and fire] geomantic floor in the bedroom is adjusted to green, so that everyone can quickly locate
- Slightly improved the upgrade efficiency of the escort team in the early stage
- Increased the number of goods in [Drawing - Brocade Bag] and [Decoration - Brocade Bag]
- Adjustment of skill balance
[Skill - Golden Crowd Day] Trigger chance and damage reduced
[Skill - Hundred Battles Seal the King] The trigger rate is increased, and the obtained attribute is increased, and the upper limit of the attribute can be increased
[Skill - Body of Vajra] HP increased after block
[Skill - Poisonous Snake Spits Its Tongue] Number of poisoned targets+1
[Skill - Sword Poison Dance] The number of poisoned targets is - 1, but the target is enchanted at the same time
[Skill - Thousand Directions] Rework, now will poison 2 targets and reduce their defence, lasting for 2 rounds, cooling down for 3 rounds
[Skill Melting Skill] is adjusted to increase the trigger probability of all our active skills
[Skill Mahayana Mental Skill] Adjust to add blood sucking effect to all our active skills
Bug fix:
- Fixed a bug that allowed two martial arts to be upgraded simultaneously when upgrading Jianghu martial arts
- Fixed a bug that caused an abnormal skill in the martial arts museum due to skill upgrade or downgrade in the settled play method
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when more than 10000 items were used at the same time
- Fixed a bug where you could not normally earn silver when selling equipment with one click
- Fixed the bug that the third description of the effect of the chicken cup displayed abnormally
- Fixed the bug that the inventory interface could not be closed when more than 10000 secret collections were sold at one time
- Fixed the bug that the silver value in the upper right corner of the interface did not refresh immediately when selling ornaments
- Fixed the bug that the display of team combat power in the accounting room did not include the bedroom upgrade attribute
- Fixed the bug that prompted the wrong message when the extermination force reached the upper limit
- Fixed a bug with a martial arts level of 1 in the Green Dragon Club
- Fixed a bug where the number of items unlocked by the mysterious old man of the Green Dragon Club was not updated immediately
- Fixed the bug that the opponent did not match the panel in the defeat of the challenge arena
- Fixed a bug that set up automatic escort and lost escort because escort cart data could not be obtained when logging in to the game again
- Fixed a bug in colloquial meaning configuration of slang Xiangjia/Kongzi
- Fixed the bug that the Escort Agency 4&5 names displayed incorrectly
- Fixed the bug that the character's avatar would become smaller after entering the Green Dragon Club again after the game was dropped off midway through the Green Dragon Club
- Fixed the bug that the characters in the automatic escort may be arranged to deliver letters/deal with natural disasters/visit
- Fixed the bug that the monthly rate would change after the portrait of Guan Gong was placed in the bedroom
Changed files in this update