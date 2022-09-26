Patch notes 1.0.16

Hello again cultists! We looked at 1.0.16 and fixed the issues that came with it and now its live!
Fixed bugs
- Fixed build progress indicators disappearing under some circumstances
- Fixed an issue where buildings could be removed while upgrading them
- Fixed various ritual soft locks
- Fixed confession booth soft lock
- Fixed additional UI that did not adhere to text scaling accessibility setting
- Fixed grave not functional after resurrecting dead buried follower
General changes
- A certain special follower will no longer give generic follower quests
- Added smooching option to elderly lovers
- Application no longer pauses when defocused when outside fullscreen mode
Changed depots in halloween branch