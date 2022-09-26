 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 26 September 2022

Patch notes 1.0.16

Patch notes 1.0.16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello again cultists! We looked at 1.0.16 and fixed the issues that came with it and now its live!

Fixed bugs
  • Fixed build progress indicators disappearing under some circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where buildings could be removed while upgrading them
  • Fixed various ritual soft locks
  • Fixed confession booth soft lock
  • Fixed additional UI that did not adhere to text scaling accessibility setting
  • Fixed grave not functional after resurrecting dead buried follower
General changes
  • A certain special follower will no longer give generic follower quests
  • Added smooching option to elderly lovers
  • Application no longer pauses when defocused when outside fullscreen mode

