- Task bugs cannot be selected in the meeting
- Move to the airport bug
- The video cannot be played
- Event reward modification
- Some resolution problems
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 26 September 2022
Updated on September 26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
