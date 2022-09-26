 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 26 September 2022

Updated on September 26

Share · View all patches · Build 9589829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Task bugs cannot be selected in the meeting
  2. Move to the airport bug
  3. The video cannot be played
  4. Event reward modification
  5. Some resolution problems

