Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.5.0

Gameplay Changes
- Vanity system added
- Removed the "vote" button from dead player's phones if killed during the Investigation Phase
- Updated the exit menu to include an option to return to Headquarters
- Updated the exit menu to have a confirmation pop up to exit the game
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Shaman class's level 50 revive ability not triggering on dead players
- Fixed "Friendly Fire" Arcana card to trigger when being shot
- Phantom no longer gets stuck on dead player's bodies
- "I (Don't) Need Healing" Arcana card no longer adds health when dead
- Player's loadouts no longer reset when going back to Headquarters after a match
- EMF Barrier will now correctly display its state for clients on Novice difficulty
- Volume tuning on game end SFX
- Phantom defeated sequence now correctly replicates on client side
- Player's weapon and gadgets no longer drop on the ground when characters load in
- Fixed empty item in hand when loading into a match
- Optimizations for the particles in Molly's ultimate
- Fixed Neutralizer class's level 50 reveal untethering items ability being granted at level 1
Balancing
- Decreased the amount of health gained from Shaman class's level 10 ability "Healthy"
- EMF Mine stun duration reduced from 5 seconds to 2 seconds
Changed files in this update