Phantom Hysteria update for 26 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.5.0

Build 9589385 · Last edited by Wendy

Gameplay Changes

  • Vanity system added
  • Removed the "vote" button from dead player's phones if killed during the Investigation Phase
  • Updated the exit menu to include an option to return to Headquarters
  • Updated the exit menu to have a confirmation pop up to exit the game

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the Shaman class's level 50 revive ability not triggering on dead players
  • Fixed "Friendly Fire" Arcana card to trigger when being shot
  • Phantom no longer gets stuck on dead player's bodies
  • "I (Don't) Need Healing" Arcana card no longer adds health when dead
  • Player's loadouts no longer reset when going back to Headquarters after a match
  • EMF Barrier will now correctly display its state for clients on Novice difficulty
  • Volume tuning on game end SFX
  • Phantom defeated sequence now correctly replicates on client side
  • Player's weapon and gadgets no longer drop on the ground when characters load in
  • Fixed empty item in hand when loading into a match
  • Optimizations for the particles in Molly's ultimate
  • Fixed Neutralizer class's level 50 reveal untethering items ability being granted at level 1

Balancing

  • Decreased the amount of health gained from Shaman class's level 10 ability "Healthy"
  • EMF Mine stun duration reduced from 5 seconds to 2 seconds

