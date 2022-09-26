Update v0.6

Release 0.6 brings changes to how travel works in Straya. It was intended that a new job would be included in any major updates but as this update significantly changes the way Straya is played it was decided to release as a major update. Update also includes assets that are being used to create a cinematic to tell the story of events leading to the v1.0 end game. That is currently the focus and also work continues creating the last few jobs approaching full release.

Added - Drivable vehicle.

Added - Fuel bowser locations on map.

Added - Vehicle locations on map.

Added - Repair Kit for vehicle repair.

Added - Intro voice over.

Added - New voice for some characters.

Added - Ambient frog sounds around water areas.

Changed - Significant changes to how travel works.

Changed - Player fuel carry decreased.

Changed - Vehicles now require and use fuel independently.

Changed - New fuel gauge display.

Changed - Chance for horse to flee and not return (needs to be called again at stable).

Changed - Lighting and visuals.

Changed - More variation in landscape elevations.

Changed - Audio level tweaks.

Fixed - Firefly issue.

Fixed - Issue with For Sale signs.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.