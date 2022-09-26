 Skip to content

Crescent Cauldron Cafe update for 26 September 2022

Patch #1

Patch #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Setting volume options for music or effects should now correctly save
  • Minor lighting changes on main menu and end of day
  • Plants are now correctly lit
  • Mercury now longer makes a 'hit' sound when running into things (unless she is flying on her broom)
  • Adjusted 'end of day' music track so it fades in much better
  • Sleeping on the beds at the end of day should be less finicky

