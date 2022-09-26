- Setting volume options for music or effects should now correctly save
- Minor lighting changes on main menu and end of day
- Plants are now correctly lit
- Mercury now longer makes a 'hit' sound when running into things (unless she is flying on her broom)
- Adjusted 'end of day' music track so it fades in much better
- Sleeping on the beds at the end of day should be less finicky
Crescent Cauldron Cafe update for 26 September 2022
Patch #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
