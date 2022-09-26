 Skip to content

CashGrab update for 26 September 2022

Minor Balance Changes/Bug Fixes

26 September 2022

  • Added UI scale slider for players who were experiencing UI clipping off screen

  • Decreased shotgun spread

  • Increased ka-74 knockback

  • Fixed shop unlocking all items after one purchase

