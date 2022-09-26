-
Updates
-
Added UI scale slider for players who were experiencing UI clipping off screen
-
Gameplay
-
Decreased shotgun spread
-
Increased ka-74 knockback
-
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed shop unlocking all items after one purchase
CashGrab update for 26 September 2022
Minor Balance Changes/Bug Fixes
