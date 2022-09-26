- Super Alloy Ranger now supports Steam Cloud.
- Modified the configuration details of some levels.
- Fixed some configuration errors in Ultimate War.
- Fixed the wrong performance of some Boss.
Super Alloy Ranger update for 26 September 2022
V1.00202209261100 Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update