Super Alloy Ranger update for 26 September 2022

V1.00202209261100 Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Super Alloy Ranger now supports Steam Cloud.
  2. Modified the configuration details of some levels.
  3. Fixed some configuration errors in Ultimate War.
  4. Fixed the wrong performance of some Boss.

