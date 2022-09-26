 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 26 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.25

Beta Update 2022.09.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nukes no longer have an "arming period" where they do no damage if they hit anything.
  • Many trade ship designs now have more crew, which should help with congestion at stations.
  • Updated a couple of the existing faction combat ships.
  • Bugfix: Crash when an observer leaves a multiplayer game.
  • Bugfix: Crash when viewing Railgun stats in French.
  • Bugfix: Attempting to trade our transfer resources from weapon/factory input grids would result in a "could not deliver resources" error.
  • Bugfix: If resources were planned to be moved from one storage to another but without any path from inside the storage to the destination, then crew from the source storage's compartment could be chosen to do the transfer even though they had no way of getting to the destination, which would result in them picking up the resoures and then immediately putting them back down.
  • Bugfix: If the Crew or Resource management UIs were open while in Direct Control Mode then it was possible to still control the ship even with the UI open.
  • Bugfix: In some translations, the game mode description text could hang off the bottom edge of their buttons in the new game dialog.
  • Bugfix: Graphical glitch on the H.E. Missile's glow sprite.
  • Bugfix: Custom starter ship thumbnails of large ships could be rendered on top of the surrounding UI.
  • Bugfix: Part 'Graphics' component sprite Offset parameter (the one defined above the DamageLevels) wasn't properly taking part flipping into account.

