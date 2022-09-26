Update notes for Glam Noir: The Beat - v1.0.2 - "Queen"

Fix
- resolve clash between work solo and work default scripts (20)
- resolve clash between bar solo and bar default scripts (9)
- resolve clash between beach solo and beach default scripts (8)
- replace broken tooltip on settings menu
- replace broken tooltip on title screen (will go live in v1.0.3)
Change
- updated from godot 3.4.5 to 3.5.0
Add
- new script when coworker and wife are both at beach at same time (4)
- new script when coworker and wife are both at laundrette at same time (4)
- add tooltip to clothing editor app
- add mini-tutorial to opening scene
