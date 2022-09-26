 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Beat: A Glam Noir Game update for 26 September 2022

Update notes for Glam Noir: The Beat - v1.0.2 - "Queen"

Share · View all patches · Build 9588965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fix
  • resolve clash between work solo and work default scripts (20)
  • resolve clash between bar solo and bar default scripts (9)
  • resolve clash between beach solo and beach default scripts (8)
  • replace broken tooltip on settings menu
  • replace broken tooltip on title screen (will go live in v1.0.3)
Change
  • updated from godot 3.4.5 to 3.5.0
Add
  • new script when coworker and wife are both at beach at same time (4)
  • new script when coworker and wife are both at laundrette at same time (4)
  • add tooltip to clothing editor app
  • add mini-tutorial to opening scene

Changed files in this update

The Beat: A Glam Noir Game depot windows Depot 840112
  • Loading history…
The Beat: A Glam Noir Game depot linux Depot 840113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link