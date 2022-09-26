 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 26 September 2022

Quick QOL and survival shop cost changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9588964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Altered layout of the text on the title screen and improved its readability
  • Reduced the cost of survival abilities from 350 to 250
  • Reduced the cost of survival cursors from 1000 to 500
  • Survival upgrades reduced from 300 to 100
  • Survival tradeoffs reduced from 750 to 500
  • Survival passives reduced from 850 to 650
  • Survival special upgrades reduced from 500 to 250
  • Survival health regen reduced from 500 to 300
  • Survival Special regen reduced from 450 to 300
  • Survival max health upgrade reduced from 650 to 250
  • Survival XP booster reduced from 750 to 400

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link