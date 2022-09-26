- Altered layout of the text on the title screen and improved its readability
- Reduced the cost of survival abilities from 350 to 250
- Reduced the cost of survival cursors from 1000 to 500
- Survival upgrades reduced from 300 to 100
- Survival tradeoffs reduced from 750 to 500
- Survival passives reduced from 850 to 650
- Survival special upgrades reduced from 500 to 250
- Survival health regen reduced from 500 to 300
- Survival Special regen reduced from 450 to 300
- Survival max health upgrade reduced from 650 to 250
- Survival XP booster reduced from 750 to 400
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 26 September 2022
Quick QOL and survival shop cost changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update