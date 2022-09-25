 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 25 September 2022

Patch 0.02.016 is live. New Icon on PC.

Share · View all patches · Build 9588602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented a Wiki page on the PC for historical information about the locations.
  • Removed the historical information from the Archives and moved them to the Wiki Page.

