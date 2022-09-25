- Implemented a Wiki page on the PC for historical information about the locations.
- Removed the historical information from the Archives and moved them to the Wiki Page.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 25 September 2022
Patch 0.02.016 is live. New Icon on PC.
